2 dead, 4 hospitalized in High Point car crash

Two vehicles were involved in a deadly wreck along Johnston St. at Oakview Rd., High Point police said

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people have died and four have been sent to the hospital after a crash in High Point Sunday night, police said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Johnston St. and Oakview Rd., in High Point in reference to a car crash. Officers found a car leaning against a pole and another facing south in the northbound lanes of Johnson St. and Westfield St, High Point police said.

Two people inside the vehicle by the pole had sustained critical injuries, HPD officials said. Life-saving measures were performed at the crash scene, but they did not survive.

Four people were in the other vehicle. Two were transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health with critical injuries, police said. The other two passengers were treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, one at High Point Regional and one at The Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, officials said.

This investigation is ongoing. Not all investigative details have been released at this time as investigators work to identify all parties and factors involved in the crash.