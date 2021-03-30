Caught on camera: FedEx driver tosses package to door

A Guilford County man’s doorbell camera caught the delivery person throwing the package the last few feet to the door.

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — Check out this video!

A viewer sent us his doorbell camera video that shows a FedEx worker throwing his package the last few feet to the door. Shannon Thomasson said he was in the kitchen when he heard it hit the door.

Shannon Thomasson said, "It was inconsiderate and disrespectful to someone you know. What if that was medical or something that was vital to me? Granted, it wasn't. But I think it's uncalled for and unprofessional.

Nothing was damaged in the box.