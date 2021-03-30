Caught on camera: FedEx driver tosses package to door

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — Check out this video!
A viewer sent us his doorbell camera video that shows a FedEx worker throwing his package the last few feet to the door. Shannon Thomasson said he was in the kitchen when he heard it hit the door.
Shannon Thomasson said, "It was inconsiderate and disrespectful to someone you know. What if that was medical or something that was vital to me? Granted, it wasn't. But I think it's uncalled for and unprofessional.
Nothing was damaged in the box.
In a statement, FedEx said, "The behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx Ground service providers demonstrate every day in safely and securely delivering millions of packages to our customers. We are committed to treating our customers’ shipments with the utmost care. We apologize for this delivery experience and will take the appropriate steps to address this matter.”