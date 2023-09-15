Charges dropped against nurse in John Neville's death, at family's request, Forsyth County DA office says

The family of John Neville has asked that the remaining criminal charges against Michelle Heughins be dismissed.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features when Michelle Heughins plead not guilty.

The family of John Neville has begun the difficult process of trying to cope with the loss of their father as it relates to the criminal justice system, according to Forsyth County District Attorney, James O'Neill.

The family has expressed their wishes as to the desired outcome for the criminal case: They have asked that the remaining criminal charges against Heughins be dismissed.

As a result of this request, the DA's office is going to honor the family's wishes and dismiss the last remaining criminal charge against Heughins.

Since the untimely death of John Neville on December 2, 2019, the family has stood side by side with law enforcement as their father’s death was fully investigated from the review of the physical evidence, video evidence, and the medical examiner’s final report.

The grand jury heard evidence surrounding the death of Mr. Neville in April 2022. The Forsyth County Grand Jury reviewed charges against six individuals: five deputies and Michelle Heughins, a nurse who worked at the Forsyth County Jail.

Heughins was the only person indicted by the Grand Jury. She was indicted for Involuntary Manslaughter.

