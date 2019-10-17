CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ready or not, Charlotte is getting the state’s first continuous flow intersection or CFI as part of a $7.2 million contract.

The continuous flow intersection will be on NC 16 and Mount Holly-Huntersville Road in west Charlotte.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said the design greatly improves flow and increases the efficiency of an intersection because left-turning traffic is separated from the main flow of traffic.

The new traffic pattern will begin on Friday for those driving on NC 16. It will impact drivers who want to turn left onto Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

HERE’S HOW IT WORKS:

Drivers will enter the left turn lane and come to a traffic signal about 500 feet from the intersection. Once it turns green, drivers will cross the opposing lanes of N.C. 16 before arriving at a second traffic signal to continue left.

The NCDOT said message boards will be in place to alert drivers of the change.

