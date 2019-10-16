RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has about 80,000 miles of highway in the state and is one of the largest state-maintained road systems in the nation.

But there are 10 rules of the road that you should know about if you’re driving in North Carolina or just passing through the state.

Information provided by the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle, and the North Carolina Department of Transporation.

1. MOVE OVER AND FENDER BENDER LAWS

When passing emergency vehicles with flashing lights on the shoulder of the highway (including public service vehicles with amber lights), move over one lane and reduce speed. Violating the law could result in a $250 fine and court costs.

If you are in a minor, non-injury fender bender, move your vehicle to the shoulder of the road. Violating this law could result in a $110 fine and court costs.

2. CELL PHONES

Cell phone use by drivers younger than age 18 is prohibited except in the case of an emergency or when talking to a parent or spouse. It carries a $25 fine plus court costs.

TEXTING

Drivers are not allowed to text or read a text message while a vehicle is in motion. It is allowed if a vehicle is stopped or parked. This violation carries a $100 fine plus court costs.

3. BOOZE IT & LOSE IT

Drivers with a blood-alcohol concentration at or greater than 0.08-percent are charged with DWI. First convictions result in the suspension of license for a year, a fine, and possible jail time. Those with prior DWI convictions could be treated as a felon and their vehicle could be seized and sold. Find out more: Booze It & Lose It

4. WORK ZONE SAFETY

Pay attention and reduce speeds through work zones. The penalty for speeding in a designated work zone is $250 plus three driver license points.

5. CLICK IT OR TICKET

Everyone riding in a vehicle is required to wear a seatbelt in the state of North Carolina. Children under the age of 8 and weighing less than 80 pounds must be secured in a child restraint device. Older children must transition to booster seats before using an adult safety belt. Child restraint violations will result in a fine and fees of up to $238 and two points on your license.

6. SCHOOL BUS STOP ARM LAW

2 Wants to Know has found, there are only two times oncoming traffic does not have to stop for a bus:

(1) When there is a divided highway of four lanes with a median and

(2) When there are four lanes with a center turning lane.

Penalties carry up to a $500 fine for passing a stopped school bus.

7. HEADLIGHTS

Headlights are required from sunset to sunrise when light conditions restrict visibility to 400 feet or less while operating windshield wipers during inclement weather. Motorcycles must always have headlights on.

8. RIGHT TURN RED

You can turn right on red after a complete stop, unless otherwise posted.

9. PEDESTRIAN CROSSING

Drivers must yield to pedestrians crossing the road in a marked crosswalk.

10. HELMETS

A helmet built to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 218 is required by law when riding on a motorcycle or moped. Children under the age of 16 are required to wear a helmet while riding a bicycle.

