Man dies after shooting outside Cheetah Club in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say a man died after being shot at a nightclub early Friday morning.

Officers got a call to Cheetah Club on Guilford College Road shortly after 1 a.m. Police said they found one person with a gunshot wound. An attorney for the nightclub tells WFMY News 2 the shooting happened in the parking lot. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died.

The victim has been identified as Brandon Jaquay Crawford, 39 years old, of Greensboro.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. There is no suspect information at this time.