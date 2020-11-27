Man dies after shooting outside Cheetah Club in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say a man died after being shot at a nightclub early Friday morning.
Officers got a call to Cheetah Club on Guilford College Road shortly after 1 a.m. Police said they found one person with a gunshot wound. An attorney for the nightclub tells WFMY News 2 the shooting happened in the parking lot. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died.
The victim has been identified as Brandon Jaquay Crawford, 39 years old, of Greensboro.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.