Chemical plant fire in Graham prompt hazmat crews

GRAHAM, N.C. — Hazmat crews are at the scene of a business fire in Graham Monday night, according to fire officials.
It happened at Indulor America located at 932 East Elm Street Graham.
The incident started as an accidental release of a chemical inside the plant. This mixed with an oxidizer which created a flash fire. The fire was extinguished by staff before the fire department's arrival.
Fire officials released the following statement:
We are monitoring the situation and we have requested a regional Haz Mat response from Greensboro Fire Department to assist with air monitoring while clean-up occurs. Regional Haz Mat should be arriving around 10:15 pm.
Multiple first responder crews are on the scene, including Graham Fire, Alamance Emergency Management, and Alamance EMS.
This story is developing.
