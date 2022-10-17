x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Chemical plant fire in Graham prompt hazmat crews

Fire official said it happened inside a chemical plant.
Credit: Peter Kim - stock.adobe.com
Fire truck

GRAHAM, N.C. — Hazmat crews are at the scene of a business fire in Graham Monday night, according to fire officials. 

It happened at Indulor America located at 932 East Elm Street Graham. 

The incident started as an accidental release of a chemical inside the plant. This mixed with an oxidizer which created a flash fire. The fire was extinguished by staff before the fire department's arrival. 

Fire officials released the following statement: 

We are monitoring the situation and we have requested a regional Haz Mat response from Greensboro Fire Department to assist with air monitoring while clean-up occurs. Regional Haz Mat should be arriving around 10:15 pm.

Multiple first responder crews are on the scene, including Graham Fire, Alamance Emergency Management, and Alamance EMS. 

This story is developing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story. 

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

7 people left without a home, dog dies in Winston-Salem apartment fire

Before You Leave, Check This Out