Child dies after riding a bull at rodeo event in Stokes County

Stokes County EMS said a child was riding during a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event when they went into cardiac arrest.

KING, N.C. — A child is dead after participating in a rodeo in Stokes County Saturday.

Stokes County EMS said a child was riding during a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on South Main Street when they went into cardiac arrest shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Two EMTs, who were already on the scene as they were contracted by Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC from the King Fire Department to be on standby, started performing life-saving measures until Stokes EMS arrived.

The child was taken to the hospital and later died.

