Greensboro City manager talks safety and affordable housing at town hall meeting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in Greensboro had a chance to get questions answered straight from the top Monday.

City manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba held a town hall addressing some of Greensboro's big issues.

WFMY News 2's Grace Holland was there as he let people know the city's plans for each of them.

The biggest topics tonight revolved around safety and affordable housing.

Let's start with safety.

A Greensboro mother spoke about the deadly shooting during North Carolina A&T's homecoming week, that killed two teenagers, and injured four others.

City manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba reiterated efforts to hire more Greensboro police officers, including hiring the city's top cop.

He said they're hoping to have a chief of police in place by the end of the year.

"If it goes longer than that, it will be very soon in January. Like I said earlier, we have really strong candidates from all over the country including some of our own which we should be proud of," Jaiyeoba said.

Lots of people had questions about affordable housing, ranging from how to deal with homelessness to how to make buying a home easier for first-timers. Many want to see more funding to make housing cheaper and to add to the city's housing supply.

"It's a quality of life issue, Jaiyeoba expressed. "Not only for the people impacted by the lack of availability but for all of us. Our community is hurting and we need to deal with that."

Jaiyeoba said the city is looking to use a portion of its remaining $30 million from the American Rescue Plan as funding for affordable housing.

"I would like to change the conversation from affordable housing to affordable living, Jaiyeoba said. "Not only living in a house but how do you get to work from where you live?"