Greensboro hires new City Manager

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro City Council voted Tuesday to hire Taiwo (Tai) Jaiyeoba as City Manager, starting on Feb. 1, 2022.

Jaiyeoba's annual salary is set at $280,000 and succeeds David Parrish, who resigned from the position on June 30, and Chris Wilson, who has been serving as interim city manager, according to WCNC.

Jaiyeoba currently serves two positions in the City of Charlotte as an Assistant City Manager and Director of the Planning, Design and Development Department. He is a member of Charlotte’s Executive Leadership team, providing support to the departments of Planning, Transportation and Charlotte Area Transit Services.

Charlotte City officials weighed in on his transition to Greensboro.

“I’m excited for Taiwo and his family, and I know he’s going to be very successful in Greensboro, City Manager Marcus D. Jones said. “ It’s a bittersweet moment for us to see Taiwo leave, but I’m proud of the work that he’s accomplished here – particularly in the team that he built, and I’m grateful for his friendship and for his service to the residents of Charlotte.”

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said, “After an extensive, national search, the City Council selected Mr. Jaiyeoba due to his experience and willingness to lead Greensboro. I look forward to the innovative ideas and outside perspective.”

Jaiyeoba earned his bachelor’s degree in Geography, and his Master of Science degree in Urban and Regional Planning, from Ife University in Nigeria, as well as graduating from the MIT Sloan School of Management in Leadership.