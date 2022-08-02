New city manager talks Greensboro and its growth

Taiwo Jaiyeoba took over the city manager job in February. He chatted with residents about his goals and growth potential in the Gate City.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's new city manager started the job on February 1.

During his first week in office Taiwo Jaiyeoba launched "Talk with Tai," a time to meet with residents, talk about goals, and hear where they want to see the Gate City grow.

Growth is a big part of Jaiyeoba's goals, but he says it needs to be manageable growth.

"As this city grows, we'll have the needs to make sure we do it in a smart and sensible way, that we're not leaving anyone behind or burdening other people, by the impacts of growth" said Jaiyeoba.

He mentioned recent big name jobs annoucements like Toyota, Honda Jet and Boom Supersonic as signs Greensboro is on the map. He says he plans to make sure the city stays proactive and can attract even more new business.

"The momentum sets itself, what we can do, is make sure we are proactive, knowing similar businesses may be coming. We have to staff up, we have to make sure we have different housing projects," said Jaiyeoba.