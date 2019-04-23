WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If you're a regular player of the NC Education lottery, or any lottery, then you know when scan your ticket and the response says 'claim at the lottery headquarters,' you've hit big.

That's the message Torey Hicks of Winston-Salem says she got when she checked her Lucky 7 scratch-off.

Hicks, who is a junior at Shaw University won $200,000.

She told lottery officials the win is “a blessing” and will give her the chance to help her mom just like her mother has helped her.

Hicks says she plans to use her prize money to help her mother pay off her car and help her buy a home.

“I want to do something for her because she has always done for me,” Hicks said.

Hicks said she and her mother play lottery games together and she purchased her lucky ticket at the Laxmi Food Mart on Reidsville Road in Walkertown.

After federal and state withholdings, Hicks received $141,501.

