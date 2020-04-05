CLEMMONS, N.C. — The Clemmons Farmers Market will reopen Saturday morning.

The market’s opening will include a number of new safety guidelines including no access to restrooms and not touching produce products.

The Clemmons Farmers Market will open Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Jerry Long Family YMCA located at 1150 S Peace Haven Road in Clemmons, NC.

Here’s a full list of the guidelines:

If anyone shows any signs of illness, they should not attend the market

There will be no access to restrooms or any of the Y indoor facilities

or any of the Y indoor facilities We will continue to offer preorders

We recommend washing your hands before arriving and upon returning home from the market

before arriving and upon returning home from the market Please do not touch products. Vendors will bag the products for you

products. Vendors will bag the products for you No reusable bags allowed

allowed We encourage pre-orders and the use of credit cards for vendors that offer these services

and the use of for vendors that offer these services We ask that you respect a 6-foot distance between you and vendors or other customers

between you and vendors or other customers Customers will be asked to remain in their vehicles if long lines begin to form

begin to form Please make purchases and leave once completed

once completed We would encourage all vendors and customers to wear a face-covering or mask as recommended by the CDC

as recommended by the CDC Carry-In – Carry Out – please keep the area as pristine as you found it, by taking any trash with you.

– please keep the area as pristine as you found it, by taking any trash with you. The Jerry Long YMCA campus is alcohol, dog, and tobacco-free.

For more information about the Clemmons Farmers Market

