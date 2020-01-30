ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A city in North Carolina has become the first in the state to declare a climate emergency and has now set goals on warming greenhouse gases and renewable energy.

Asheville City Council unanimously voted for the declaration Tuesday after months of negations between officials and young climate activists. Members of Sunrise Asheville and other local groups inspired by Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg had pushed for a resolution for months.

The council committed to ending greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and switching municipal operations to 100% renewable energy also by 2030. The declaration did not give cost details for the goals.

