GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The State Bureau of Investigations is now investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead.

Graham police Lt. Sisk says officers were serving a warrant in the 700 block of East Elm Street just before midnight and were trying to track down the wanted suspect.

While on scene, police say an adult male was shot by a Graham police officer.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear if the man shot was the man officers were initially looking for in connection to the warrant.

The officer who fired shots has been placed on administrative leave.

The SBI will now handle the shooting investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.