HIGH POINT, N.C. — Drivers near Washington Street in High Point have probably noticed a colorful old bridge, now only used for pedestrians.

Phyllis Bridges with the High Point Preservation Society says the bridge has been carrying people across the railroad tracks below for decades--and now she's working to make sure it stays that way.

The Downing Street bridge is the last of 10 art-deco style bridges built by the Works Progress Administration in North Carolina during the Great Depression.

The others like it were replaced to comply with modern railroad regulations.

High Point transportation leaders say NC Railroad officials want to stabilize the slopes near the bridge and now the city is considering what that means for the Downing Street Bridge.

Bridges said there are visible cracks in the bridge and it needs repairs. Her hope is to see the bridge saved and possibly made part of a future greenway.

The city says it doesn't have plans for the bridge yet but is looking at options. Bridges says those options include repairing the bridge in its current location, moving the bridge or removing it altogether.

The city says there will be public comment periods as the process continues.

