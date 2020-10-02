BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Peace Gathering was held in remembrance of Jaquyn O’Neill Light, Sunday evening.

Light was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Graham in late January.

Attendees of the event at North Park were encouraged to bring candles, posters, and balloons to help commemorate Light’s life.

The Graham Police Department said officers were serving a warrant on East Elm Street due to an anonymous tip on the night of the shooting.

The department said Police were trying to track down Light, who was a wanted suspect at the time.

While at the scene, police say they went inside to arrest Light, and that's when he ran outside.

Police are unsure as to what exactly happened when the officers involved confronted Light, but The State Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating.

OTHER STORIES

'It’s very open, it’s very transparent' | Father of man killed in Graham officer-involved shooting says he's been in contact with the department

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Graham, police say

2 US soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack

Aggie athletics leaving the MEAC: What this means for HBCU sports

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775