A shot of relief: Cone Health begins rescheduled coronavirus vaccine appointments

Two women say they’re relieved to have their appointments rescheduled weeks after Cone Health delayed 10,400 appointments.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many people around the Triad are frustrated as they try to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment but some are seeing their luck change.

Guilford County and Cone Health will vaccinate thousands of people at clinics this weekend.

"My appointment couldn't have gone any better," Pam Smith said.

Smith got her coronavirus vaccine with Guilford County at the Greensboro Coliseum Friday. She was one of about 5,000 to schedule appointments with the county this week.

"This was the first opportunity I had to try. There was no doubt that I was gonna get the vaccine," Smith said.

Vicki Alston also got her vaccine at the Coliseum Friday but her appointment was with Cone Health.

"I got my vaccination and I feel that it's important for all of us to do," Alston said.

Alston is one of many who had vaccine appointments cancelled by Cone Health due to low vaccine supply last month.

"I just started panicking as to what to do," Ida Jones said.

Jones tried everything to get a new appointment before Cone Health reached out to her to reschedule. She said the process was confusing.

"When you pull up the website, it tells you these sites so I think it's all part of Cone Health, so I was trying every single place to get an appointment," Jones said.

Guilford County and Cone Health both use the Greensboro Coliseum for separate vaccine clinics. Cone's side of the Coliseum is their only vaccination site in Guilford County.

The county health department has two other clinics at Mount Zion Baptist Church and the High Point University Community Center.

Alston had scheduled more than one appointment while on the waiting list with Cone Health.

"I decided to do that in case I got cancelled again or bumped again or something," Alston said.

Both Alston and Jones are now scheduled to get their vaccines earlier than their original appointments.

Jones said her appointment is set for Sunday but she's still anxious about the possibility of her appointment getting cancelled again--especially with snow possible.

Still, she said it will be a big relief when she gets the shot and hopes others who are still waiting for an appointment will feel the same.

"It's worth it to me to have a little bit of freedom. We will still have to follow the rules but to have more freedom to keep everyone safe, just don't give up keep trying," Jones said.

Guilford County will reopen vaccine registration online and over the phone Tuesday, February 9 at 8 a.m. You can learn more about vaccinations through Guilford County here.