Cone Health opens a new urgent care facility in Greensboro

The goal is to lower wait times in their emergency department.

Example video title will go here for this video

Cone Health opened the doors to a new urgent care on Monday in Greensboro. The goal is to lower wait times in their emergency department.

The new urgent care is located off of West Wendover near Academy Sports and they've already seen their first patient.

Cone Health currently has seven urgent care facilities and hopes to have a total of 15 in the next two to three years.

Cone Health said urgent care wait times are typically 60 to 90 minutes, whereas emergency department visits always depend and can take hours.

Cone Health said urgent care centers provide another option for people seeking medical care. They don’t require an appointment and provide care for a wide range of needs. Urgent care centers are ideal for care when a doctor’s appointment isn’t convenient or for needs that don’t require a trip to an emergency department. These include:

Sore throats



Earaches



Sprains, strains, and suspected broken bones



Pink eye



Rashes and bug bites



Cuts



Allergies



Urinary tract and bladder infections

"What we have found with more urgent cares that are opening, we are reducing those patients in the emergency department, which allows those high acuity patients who really need to see a provider right then and there to go to those emergency departments to decrease those wait times," Melissa Browning with Cone Health said.