Cone Health opens 2nd free-standing emergency department

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A free-standing emergency department opened up at Cone Health MedCenter in Greensboro Monday.

The center is at Cone Health's sixth emergency department at Drawbridge Parkway. Health officials said it is the second free-standing emergency department in the Triad.

"Having an emergency department that is located off of a major interstate really gives our residents quick access to emergency medicine which we are excited about," Cone Health Ambulatory Network Vice President Deno Adkins said.

A total of 16 treatment rooms are built inside the department. The rooms are supported by 24/7 imaging, pharmacy, and lab.

Cone Health's MedCenter Greensboro Director Denise Rhew said the new emergency department was built to help take the load off of their other hospitals.

"We want them to be able to come in quickly, be seen, and be discharged, which I don't like the word discharged, I like the word transitioning of care because we want to transition you to the right place, whether that's back to your family practitioner, a specialist, or if it is to community outreach," Rhew said.