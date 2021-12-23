Patients experiencing longer wait times at Emergency Departments

Cone Health leaders say the surge in COVID-19 patients is having a major impact on wait times.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you have to take a trip to the Emergency Room plan to possibly wait longer than usual.

Cone Health leaders say the surge in COVID-19 patients is having a major impact on wait times.

Director of Emergency Services Ann Councilman says COVID hospitalizations have doubled since the middle of November at Cone Health.

When a patient arrives at the Emergency Department it all boils down to the severity of their illness after being looked at by a nurse.

"That registered nurse is also able to start treatments and tests for the patient. So, while they may be waiting they can have lab tests already done," said Coucilman.

But before heading to a room, less ill patients can expect to wait longer than those needing immediate assistance.

"A patient that is having sudden stroke-like symptoms, so facial drooping, memory problems, significantly abnormal vital signs would be examples," said Councilman.



She also says chest pains with an abnormal test result would also be a reason a patient would get sent to a room immediately. On top of an ongoing pandemic, a busy flu season is contributing to longer wait times too.

"Patients who have flu-like symptoms are utilizing the ER to be evaluated. So, those things in combination with one another is really why we are in this situation," said Councilman.



Councilman says as the omicron variant spreads, it's important people get vaccinated, continue to social distance and wear a mask.