Cone Health resumes elective surgeries as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline

For the last month and a half, Cone Health had to put off elective surgeries due to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health plans to return to a normal surgical schedule by the end of October.

Back in late August, the hospital system paused non-essential surgeries that needed to be done in a hospital or required an overnight stay in order to reduce the number of people in Cone Health hospitals as COVID-19 cases climbed.

Cone Health said patients who are ready to schedule a delayed surgery should contact their doctor.

“I thank our medical staff and I especially thank the people who decided they could wait for that knee surgery or hernia repair,” Chief Nurse Executive at Cone Health, Dr. Kenneth Rempher, said. “Just because a surgery may not be lifesaving, doesn’t mean it’s not life-changing. Many surgeries alleviate pain or improve the quality of life our patients lead. Our staff is ready, and we are comfortable with our ability to resume those."

112 people with COVID-19 were in Cone Health hospitals as of midnight October 11. That's the fewest number of patients since August 20.