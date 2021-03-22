Conservators Center worker bitten by wolf, two years after deadly lion attack

Caswell County Sheriff's Office said the worker was bitten on her elbows and thigh, but she's expected to be OK.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A wolf attacked a worker on Saturday at the Conservators Center in Caswell County – the same exotic animal center where an intern was mauled to death by a lion in December 2018.

Caswell County Sheriff's Office said the worker was in the wolf enclosure around 2 p.m. when one of the wolves bit her on the elbows and thigh. Authorities said she was able to get out of the enclosure and was taken to UNC Hillsborough hospital. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

Authorities said only one wolf was involved in the attack.

We're reaching out to the Conservators Center to learn more about what happened.

Alex Black, an intern at the center, was killed by a lion that got out of its enclosure and attacked her on Dec. 30, 2018. Workers tried several times to tranquilize the lion, but deputies eventually had to fire eight shots to kill the animal.

An autopsy determined Black died from multiple deep cuts to her neck that resulted in significant blood loss.