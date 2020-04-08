Corolla Wild Horse Fund gives update on Hurricane Isaias preparations

"There is a hurricane protocol we follow for every storm, whether it's a Category 1 or a Category 5."

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund took to Facebook Monday to inform the public that they are done with storm prep ahead of Isaias.

According to the post, the horses have hay and extra water in case the power goes out and access to shelter. The horses also have the option to go inside or stay outside, depending on where they feel the safest.

The organization also stated that they have secured everything that could potentially float or fly away, have a generator full of fuel, and enough food and other supplies to last at least 10 days.

"There is a hurricane protocol we follow for every storm, whether it's a Category 1 or a Category 5. Because we work hard to keep the farm in great shape at all times, it doesn't take much to get things ready for a storm," the post read.

In addition, the post also stated that the wild horses are hunkering down too and ready as always.