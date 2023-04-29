The Rockers honor community leader at Saturday game

The baseball team honored his contributions to the community for over 50 years.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Rockers honored community leader Coy O. Williard Jr. at their Saturday home game.

Williard has served the High Point community for over 50 years. He currently serves as the chair of the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation, a non-profit that manages Truist Point, the baseball field, is acting as a chairman on the board of the High Point Rockers, and represents the Rockers on the Executive Board of Atlantic League.

The Rockers said his efforts were integral to making the Truist Point stadium a reality, which opened in May 2019.

The game featured many tributes to the community leader to honor his work.

The team started the night by " nearly throwing the first no-hitter in franchise history," according to the Rockers.

Williard is now battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, according to the Rockers.

The community leader was given a special contract to sign, making him an official Rocker for a day. Williard was given a key to the City of High Point by Mayor Jay Wagner.

Lastly, the home plate gate has been renamed the Coy O. Williard Gate.

“Coy has been a cornerstone of civic involvement in High Point for over five decades,” said Rockers President Pete Fisch. “He exemplifies what it means to be a community leader. Coy has been a mentor and phenomenal resource to me and the ball club over the last four years.”

Williard's other community involvements include serving as board chairman for GTCC, the High Point Community Foundation, the High Point Chamber of Commerce, High Point Economic Development Corp, and more.

He also won Citizen of the Year by the High Point Enterprise in 2011.

