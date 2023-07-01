3 dead, including 2 children, in Davidson County crash

Davidson County Schools confirmed a first grader from Silver Valley Elementary and a seventh grader from South Davidson died in the crash.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Davidson County Sheriff's Office originally reported four people had died in the crash. Highway Patrol later updated that three people died and one person was taken to a local hospital.

Three people were killed in a crash, including two students, on highway NC-109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Friday, just after 8:00 p.m., North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision on NC-109, 1.5 miles South of Cid Road.

A Toyota 4 Runner Sport Utility Vehicle was traveling South on NC-109.

A Chrysler and Chevrolet were traveling North on NC-109.

Troopers said the Toyota traveled left of center and collided head-on with the Chrysler and then struck the Chevrolet.

After impact, the Toyota traveled off the road on the westbound shoulder. The Chrysler traveled off the road on the right, overturned, and caught fire.

The Chevrolet also traveled off the road on the right and came to rest on the eastbound shoulder.

Troopers said the driver of the Toyota was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital by Air Care with serious injuries.

The three people in the Chrysler passenger were fatally wounded and died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were transported to Thomasville Hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending upon the conclusion of the investigation and a meeting with the local District Attorney’s Office.

NC-109 was closed near Cedar Springs Road for several hours.

Davidson County Schools released this statement:

Unfortunately, we have learned that two students who are members of the Davidson County Schools family lost their lives in the vehicle accident on Highway 109 last night. Today we have heavy hearts as we mourn the loss of our two students, a first grader from Silver Valley Elementary and a seventh grader from South Davidson. Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to the families and friends impacted by this tragedy. Additional personnel will be on site at both schools on Monday to provide emotional support. We ask that you pray with us for the entire South Davidson Community.

