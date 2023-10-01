Driver who crossed center, hitting and killing mom and sons on Highway 109, dies of injuries

Brittany Palmer and her two sons died when the crash happened. Two weeks later, the driver who crossed center died from their injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENTON, N.C. — Two weeks following a head-on crash that killed a mother and two children in Davidson County, troopers said the driver who crossed the center lane has also died from their injuries.

Troopers said the Toyota driver, Robyn L Degennaro, died Thursday as a result of their injuries from the crash. Investigators said speed and alcohol were both factors in the crash.

The crash happened January 6 on Highway 109, south of Cid Road.

Trooper said the Toyota went left of center and hit a Chrysler head-on, then a Chevrolet.

"Brittany and the boys were everything to me. We always made it through everything together, and now I'm going through the worst part of my life without them," said the boys' father, Dennis Palmer.

The boys went to Silver Valley Elementary School and South Davidson Middle School.

In recent years, rumble strips have been added to the road from Thomasville to Denton to prevent these types of crashes.

While officials work to make the highway safer, they encourage drivers to pay attention to the road and others around them.

Previous Coverage:

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.