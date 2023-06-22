Crash with injuries closes Rehobeth Church Road in Greensboro

Police said all lanes are closed at the intersection of Rehobeth Church Road and Glendale Drive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A road is closed in Greensboro after a crash with reported injuries Thursday.

Greensboro police said all lanes are closed at the intersection of Rehobeth Church Road and Glendale Drive.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.