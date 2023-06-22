x
Crash with injuries closes Rehobeth Church Road in Greensboro

Police said all lanes are closed at the intersection of Rehobeth Church Road and Glendale Drive.
Credit: Ferenc - stock.adobe.com
Road closed ahead traffic sign on the road with a body part of construction flagger

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A road is closed in Greensboro after a crash with reported injuries Thursday.

Greensboro police said all lanes are closed at the intersection of Rehobeth Church Road and Glendale Drive.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. 

