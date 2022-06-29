Two accidents shut down portions of I-40 in Greensboro

Two lanes are closed near the Gate City Blvd exit on I-40 and near the South Elm Eugene St. exit, according to the NCDOT.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash on Interstate 40 West shut down two out of three lanes in Greensboro Wednesday, according to the NCDOT. I-40 near South Elm Eugene Street is also down to one lane due to a crash.

Greensboro communications said a call about an accident near the Gate City Boulevard exit came in around 4:55 p.m.

Please use caution if traveling in the area or use a different route of travel.

WFMY News 2 crews are heading to the scene to bring you more details about what vehicles were involved and the condition of the people.

