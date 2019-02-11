GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say a father's car was stolen from a gas station with his son sitting in the back seat. The suspect drove off but didn't get far before exiting the vehicle, and the father was able to reunite with his son, police confirm.

The incident happened at the Valero gas station at 2400 Randleman Road around 8:30 a.m. on Halloween (October 31), according to Greensboro Police.

Police were told the father was at the gas station getting ready to pump gas, when a suspect jumped into his vehicle and drove off. The man's child still inside the car.

The person drove for less than a minute and then and got out of the vehicle. That's when the father was able to get his child and the vehicle.

Greensboro Police were called, and officers responded to the scene.

The suspected car thief was arrested in Hoke County, NC. He was also served for outstanding warrants on unrelated charges, according to police.

Greensboro Police identified Tyrone Williams, 22, as the person of interest in the investigation. Williams is currently in the Hoke County Detention Center. Police say he has not been charged in car theft, but he is the primary suspect, they said.

Police say there might have been another person working with Williams when the crime happened, but their investigation is ongoing.