Tips on dating as pandemic restrictions are eased

Restrictions are easing and some people are looking for love, but how do you get yourself back out there comfortably?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anxiety, depression, and loneliness increased during the pandemic. Now that more people are vaccinated and restrictions are lifting, some people want to make connections with others. Specifically, they want to find love.

Before you jump back into the dating scene, be mindful of dating expectations. For some people, the year of isolation made them realize how vulnerable we are as humans and the importance of having a partner to share their life. You might have thought about what you’re looking for in a partner, what you missed, and what you wish. Other people might feel that they want to catch up for lost time and date casually and freely.

If you feel that your social skills are a bit rusty, realize that you’re not alone. Your date is probably feeling a bit awkward too. To break the ice, you can casually mention how you’re feeling. You can say something like, “As much as it’s great to be out again, it feels a bit weird.” Have a couple of questions that you can ask. Almost everyone has watched plenty of TV and streaming shows during the lockdown. You can ask what they’ve watched. Ask what they’re looking forward to starting to do again – attending concerts, traveling, spending time with family. Make sure to walk on your date. When you move then, you’re changing the energy you’re currently stuck in, and it helps change your perspective.

There could be a few body language differences on your date. Body language can be more subtle and tentative on the first few dates. Comfort level would dictate whether someone touches you on your hand or arm. They might not be sure how close to get to you, so there could be more space between when you walk beside each other or sit beside each other at a restaurant. Some people’s body language might show initial signs of uneasiness not because of you but because they’re unsure. They might pull back slightly when you move.