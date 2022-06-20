5-year-old daughter, mother attacked by German shepherd in Randleman

A mother was bitten on the wrist while trying to save her daughter from being attacked by their neighbor's dog.

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randleman Police Department responded to a call about a mother and 5-year-old daughter being attacked by their neighbor's dog on May 29th, around 11 a.m.

Aminah Laughlin, 31, said her daughter Carmen was bitten on the arm by their neighbor's German shepherd/rottweiler mix dog. She was also bitten on her left hand while trying to save her daughter.

Laughlin said she was walking out of the bathroom when she heard screaming from her neighbor. She ran outside and saw her daughter being attacked by a dog in front of her apartment on Sibbett Street.

The dog grabbed her daughter by her arm, leaving 16 punctures and 4 large lacerations on her right arm and back.

“I saw that and just lost it. I ran over there as quick as I could. We did everything. It took 5 to 7 minutes to get her. He wouldn’t let her go no matter what we did how hard we had him he wasn’t letting her go,” explained Carmens dad, Xzavin Sutton.

Carmen was taken to Brenner Children's Hospital for her injuries. Laughlin was treated for the cut on her hand from the attack at Randolph Hospital.

Police said the owner of the dog, William Vance Creed Blake, claimed his dog was leashed. The report says Carmen walked over to the dog to pet it when his dog attacked her in his yard.

Blake said Laughlin and other neighbors rushed over to help free Carmen from the dog and kept hitting the dog on the head to stop.

Blake told police he got the dog from his mother and couldn't provide any further information or vaccination paperwork. He said the most recent rabies shot the dog received was in 2021, but couldn't provide proof.

Blake was notified the dog would be taken to the Randolph County Animal Shelter. That's where it was quarantined for ten days to make sure it wasn't rabid, then released back to the owner.

Charges were issued against the dog owner for failure to have the dog vaccinated, but the family of the 5-year-old said more needs to be done.

"Why would you give a dog a second chance especially when a dog does that to a child,” Laughlin wonders.

Witnesses told police they saw Blake's dog with a leash, but that didn't prevent the dog from attacking the little girl.

In Randolph County, they do not euthanize dogs in bite cases.

Animal control said this would have been different if the dog was not on a leash, the owner in fact could have been charged with a misdemeanor.

"We have to deal with that pain and suffering and the fact that we still cry about it because like, what if we would have lost her what if it wasn’t for my neighbors being outside,” Laughlin said.

