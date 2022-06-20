x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

18-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

Police said someone fired several rounds toward a party on Barnes Road. An 18-year-old boy was shot in the back.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A young man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem early Monday morning. 

Police found the victim in a car on Muddy Creek Court around 12:20 a.m., but said the shooting happened on Barnes Road. Investigators said several friends were gathered at a trailer. Police said some people drove by the trailer and shot several rounds toward the party, hitting an 18-year-old boy in the back. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS. His condition is critical but stable, police said. 

No other victims were found. 

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

    

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Shooting at Club Orion in Greensboro