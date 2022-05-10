Family of woman killed in Davie County murder-suicide to speak

The family of Ashton Brown is scheduled to speak in Davie County Tuesday after she and her two young children were killed in April.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous report on the case.

The family of Ashton Brown, the 26-year-old who was killed alongside her two young children in an April murder-suicide in Davie County, will speak Tuesday.

The family is scheduled to speak alongside their attorney Marwan Porter of The Porter Firm at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Davie County.

On April 20, the Davie County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Aschod Ewing-Meeks shot and killed Ashton Brown and their two children - a 4-year-old girl and an 8-month-old boy - before turning the gun on himself and lighting the family's home on fire.

Investigators said the gun was still in his hand when they found his body.

The sheriff's office released a recording from a non-emergency line call from Brown earlier that day. Thirty minutes before the call, surveillance video showed the family walking into the sheriff's office. They asked to speak with an officer but didn't say why.

According to the Brown family attorney, Ashton's actions were "a desperate cry for help given that her boyfriend never left her side and she didn't feel safe."

The law firm said it will be conducting its own independent investigation into what happened. They believe the Davie County Sheriff's Office should have intervened.

Tiffany Meeks, the mother of Ewing-Meeks, held a press conference in Raleigh on May 5. She said her son was hospitalized last year due to issues like extreme paranoia, nightmares, and other trauma. She also said he had several concussions from playing football and she has requested a CTE scan of his brain.

Meeks said there was "neglect" on the part of the Davie County Sheriff's Office.