Deadly I-40 crash leaves one dead, 4 injured: Police

Police said Oscar Gonzalez was going the wrong way on I-40 in the eastbound lanes near Gate City Boulevard when a head-on crash occurred.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man driving a truck the wrong way on I-40 died after colliding with a minivan in Greensboro early Sunday morning.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, Oscar Gonzalez,59, was going the wrong way on I-40 in the eastbound lanes near Gate City Boulevard when the head-on crash occurred.

The driver of the minivan was identified as Elainia Koontz, 42. Police said the van also had 3 juveniles inside.

In addition, police said a 2019 Audi collided with the rear of the Toyota minivan following the head-on crash, but the driver of the Audi left the scene.

Gonzalez was ejected from the Ford truck following the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Koontz and the 3 juveniles were all taken to Moses Cone Hospital for serious injuries.