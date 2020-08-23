55-year-old woman dies in Greensboro crash

Greensboro police said the woman died on the scene.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a 55-year-old woman died Saturday night while walking across the street.

According to police, Kaysanni Townsend died while walking southbound across Phillips Ave. and was hit by a car in the eastbound travel lane.

Investigators said a 26-year-old woman was driving a silver Ford Taurus eastbound on Phillips Ave. approaching Lombardy Street at the time of the accident.

Police said Townsend died on the scene.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

