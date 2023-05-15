Greensboro's Deep Roots Market closed due to damages after break-in

The store wrote in an Instagram post that the store was badly broken in to.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Deep Roots Market in Greensboro will be closed until further notice after being badly broken into early Monday night, according to their social media post.

They said they will update the community about when they'll reopen.

Their Instagram post reads:

To our community, it is with heavy hearts to say that we will be closed until further notice. Our store was badly broken into this morning. No one was hurt and we will keep everyone updated on when we can open again.

This investigation is ongoing.

