Denton reserve police officer resigns after investigation of racist image posted to Facebook

DENTON, N.C. — Denton town officials said Wednesday a reserve police officer resigned following an investigation of a racist post on social media.
According to a release from Denton Town Manager Kenneth Gamble, the police department got a report about a racist image posted to Facebook on May 31. Denton police and the Davidson County Sheriff's Office investigated the report, which resulted in the resignation of reserve police officer Edwin Brian Grubb. Town officials said Grubb posted a photo of a noose in response to a news story about property damage that happened during protests in Greensboro the previous night.
Town officials said Grubb had not worked in Denton for approximately two years prior to the complaint. Gamble said a reserve officer is an officer for whom the department holds the law enforcement certification so it will not expire - the officer just needs to attend annual classes. Gamble said Grubb last worked as a regular reserve officer providing shift coverage for special events or when full-time officers were on vacation approximately two years ago.
Town officials released the following statement that read in part:
The Town of Denton and the Denton Police Department condemned the Facebook post after it was reported on May 31. Chief Mark Hicks and Mr. Gamble said today that they wanted to, “Extend a heartfelt apology to the community for the post.” Hicks said, “This incident does not reflect my or the officers of the Denton Police Department’s values of fairness, equality, and justice under the law.” Gamble added, “Hate speech and divisive racial rhetoric has no place in our organization or community.”