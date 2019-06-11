DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirms a deputy was shot when responding to a home on Belmont Road Wednesday morning. Sheriff Richie Simmons said they got a call about shots fired, and it was classified as an active shooter.

Simmons said a man shot a woman. Deputies responded and exchanged gunfire with the suspect for 15 minutes. Both the suspect and the deputy were shot by the time it ended.

Highway Patrol, Lexington Police, Davidson County Deputies, and even Wildlife were all involved in the response.

The sheriff's office had to evacuate people during the situation and set up a perimeter.

Sheriff Simmons says they've had calls to the home in the past.

He says the area is safe now, and they are continuing to investigate.