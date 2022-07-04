More restaurants coming to downtown Greensboro

Ten new restaurants are expected to open in downtown Greensboro by the end of 2022

Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI) said 10 new restaurants are expected to open in downtown Greensboro by the end of 2022 as the Tanger Center continues to bring more people in and the pandemic eases up.

"Of course, the Tanger Center drives more people (in)," said Zack Matheny, the president of Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (It's) estimated (in) the last six months we’ve had 270,000 people in addition to what downtown (usually brings in). I think also there's just a sense of vibrancy in downtown Greensboro that we are experiencing as we catapult out of this pandemic."

DGI announced five of the restaurants including:

Neighbors, a barbeque restaurant and bar on Simpson St.

Northern Roots coffee shop on Elm Street

Black Flamingo bar and restaurant on Elm Street

Abbey Taphouse on Sycamore St.

Jake's Diner

Neighbors, next to Joymongers near Fisher Park, will serve barbeque and drinks until 2 a.m. They expect to open in August out of an old garage.

"We think this neighborhood is the perfect location for something like this," said co-owner Ryan Hill. "We think this neighborhood has really been needing a 'til 2 a.m. neighborhood bar."

Hill is opening the business with three other people, something he said has helped with the process of being a first-time business owner.

"I think what makes Neighbors stand out will be our atmosphere," Hill said. "We want it to be fun, we want to be casual, we want everyone to feel welcome."

In Lebauer Park, across from the Tanger Center, Parkside Pull-Up is opening on April 29. The location serves ice cream, shakes, burgers, and more.

"We were going for a very nostalgic vibe," said Parkside Pull-Up owner and operator Kristina Fuller. "The food that you think of as a kid maybe, that you grew up on. Going to a park, ball game, things like that: hotdogs, burgers, ice cream. I didn’t want to break boundaries here. I just wanted to do good fun food."

Matheny with DGI said they want to have 15 to 20 new restaurants in downtown Greensboro. He said several other restaurants are still working on their names but will include:

New Orleans-style food with music on Elm Street

A Latin restaurant

An Americana restaurant in Lebauer Park

A soul food restaurant on Elm street