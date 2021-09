Police said multiple guns and illegal drugs were seized from a home.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested seven people in a drug bust late Tuesday night.

Police said they were conducting a narcotics investigation at a home on Greenway Avenue. A large number of officers responded to the scene.

Police seized multiple guns and illegal drugs from the scene. They haven't said the charges for those arrested at this time.

The case is still early in the investigation.