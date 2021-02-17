Duke Energy to bring additional crews to combat anticipated Thursday ice storm

According to Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy, North Carolina will receive about 1,200 extra line workers from out of state.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After Duke Energy has just finished up the work from the remaining hard-hit areas from last weekend's storm, they are gearing up yet again!

According to Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy, North Carolina will receive about 1,200 extra line workers from out of state in anticipation of another ice storm Thursday. That number is in addition to the 300 or more local crews already in the area.

Brooks says at least 100 Florida linemen will leave tomorrow and head to Greensboro and arrive Wednesday night.