Eastern Randolph student dies in UTV crash in Randolph County

Eastern Randolph High School confirmed that it was one of their students.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A teen is dead after a single UTV crash in Randolph County, according to Randolph County Sheriff's Office (RCSO).

The call came in just after midnight Sunday.

Eastern Randolph High School student, Jessica Hollady died in the crash Sunday.

Hollady was a 17-year-old junior at Eastern Randolph High School. She was going to attend Guilford Technical Community College to become a dental hygienist.

Hollady's parents told WFMY News 2's Amber Lake what they will miss most about their daughter.

"I’m going to miss her smile and her little text messages and my little notes. I have little notes all over my desk at work and at home. She would leave me a little sneaky note. 'I love you mom, hope you have a great day at work.' She would leave them in my car, just a little sneak like that," said Hollady's mother, Sheri Haynes.

Jeff Hollady, the teen's father, said he is going to miss her messages on his house camera.

He said his daughter was extremely outgoing and always full of life.

"Doesn’t matter if she came through the door, she let you know that she was home whether she’s dancing or just wanted to be loud,” Hollady said about his daughter.

RCSO said a juvenile was also involved in the crash.

The Randolph County School System Superintendent released a statement Monday:

"A very special member of the Randolph County School System family, Jessica Hollady, passed away on 6/3/23. Jessica was a junior at Eastern Randolph High School. She was dearly loved by her classmates and the staff members at Eastern Randolph High School as well as many other people throughout our community. It is with extremely heavy hearts that the members of the Randolph County Board of Education and I extend our condolences to Jessica Hollady’s family as well as the students, staff members, and community members of Eastern Randolph High School. Additional counselors will be on the campus of Eastern Randolph High School to provide support for students and staff members at the school throughout the week as needed."

One community member said they knew Holladay saying, "She was a very beautiful, vibrant young lady. And such a tragedy. Jessica was very loved."

Another community member said, "She was an amazing girl."

"Jessica was one of the sweetest souls I’ve ever met. I felt comfortable and myself when I was with her. we became friends a little before I moved schools in November-December 2021," said Maddie Lamb, a friend of Holladay's.

"I spent a lot of time with Jes last year and will forever cherish those memories. She made the best grilled cheese sandwiches and loved watching scary movies. She loved listening to music and her dog Arlo. I remember sitting with her and talking and laughing until we both were rolling on the floor crying [...] there will be a piece of her in me always. From now on I not only live for me. I live for her." wrote Lamb.

