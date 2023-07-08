Emergency crews on the scene of Heating Plant at North Carolina A&T

An Aggie Alert was sent out urging the public to stay clear of the University's Heating Plant on East Market Street and Laurel Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The boiler room at North Carolina A&T State University is shut down after a small explosion.

An Aggie Alert came in just before 4:30 p.m.

The university is urging people to stay clear of East Market Street and Laurel Street.

School officials said pressure built up and exploded damaging part of the boiler plant. Workers were inside when it happened, but no one was injured, according to officials.

Now that the steam boiler is down, the school will use other boilers on campus to provide any heating.

The state will send an inspector to help figure out what caused the explosion.

An Aggie Alert was recently sent out about resuming normal activities.

