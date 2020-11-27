Just as with most things in 2020, expect a Black Friday like no other

Triad law enforcement remind you to keep holiday shopping safety tips in mind alongside wearing masks and social distancing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Families everywhere are either dining together or doing so virtually. It's the new way most are doing Thanksgiving this year, to be safe from coronavirus. The Black Friday shopping that follows would also be different.

The traditional staking out of stores for blockbuster deals on Thanksgiving night is out the window this year. Health officials have advised people to avoid crowds this holiday season and that includes shopping in packed places. In addition, for those who do venture out, this year's new shopping features are mask-wearing and social distancing for health safety reasons.

In the Triad, most stores were closed for the holiday and just a handful of restaurants opened for special holiday service.

The Belk store at the Friendly center opened for curbside pick up from 4 p.m to 11 p.m., Thursday.

Despite the anxiety over Black Friday shopping during the pandemic, retailers are still expecting lots of shoppers to come into the stores or shop online. Retailers are offering deals online while some are offering free delivery to draw in shoppers.

Consumer advocates and health experts say while shopping from home is a safer option, it's up to businesses to keep in-store shoppers safe as well.

"Businesses that are open for Black Friday should try to limit the number of people that are in the store at any given time and they should have a mechanism in place to disinfect surfaces on a frequent basis," Dr. Daniel Jobe of Novant Health.

Triad law enforcement officials also advise shoppers to remember standard holiday shopping tips to stay safe as well. Several Police departments and sheriffs have shared advice for making it a safe shopping trip.

"Just be aware of your surroundings, don't leave your purses unattended, don't leave items of value unattended in buggies, be mindful when you are walking to your vehicles, getting inside your vehicles, check your surroundings and make sure everything is fine," said Sgt. Cody Westmoreland of Burlington Police Department,

If you plan to shop in person, you are advised to check with individual stores for holiday hours because they may vary by location.