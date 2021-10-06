Explore a corn maze, hayride adventure in North Carolina!

Fall is in full swing and there are plenty of farms to check out and take a corn maze, hayride or another kind of adventure.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features 2020 corn maze at Kersey Valley Maize Adventure.

It’s that time of year to get lost in a corn maze or to jump into some other kind of fall fun! That’s right fall is in full swing now and there are plenty of farms to check out and take a corn maze, hayride or another kind of adventure.

Here’s a list of corn mazes across North Carolina. You can submit your farm to be featured by sending an email with details to webteam@wfmy.com

KERSEY VALLEY MAIZE ADVENTURE

Kersey Valley is an adventure park with fun activities for families and lots of fall fun!

Location

1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale

Hours

Saturday - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Prices

General Admission - $25.63

Group Rate - $19.22

Senior ages 65 and up - $15.56

Under age 3 – free

Tickets include the Kersey Valley Express train, corn maze, jumping pillows, Super Mega Ride N Slide, pedal carts, cow train, kiddie zip lines, rock wall, bungee trampolines, treehouse village, and dinosaur discovery.

For more information visit Mazie Adventure Activities or to book visit Kersey Valley Maize Adventure

J. RAZZ & TAZZ FARM

Get ready to enjoy fall and all it has to offer at J. Razz & Tazz Farm in Gibsonville. The farm has pumpkins, hayrides, a Halloween light show and a corn maze!

Location

466 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville

Hours

Friday – 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Burgess Grove area closes at dark. The Halloween Light Show and Corn Maze remain open.

Saturday – 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. - Burgess Grove area closes at dark. The Halloween Light Show and Corn Maze remain open.

Sunday – 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Corn Maze and Burgess Grove are open. The Halloween Light Show is closed.

Prices

Big Maze Admission

Adults - $9 (ages 12 & up)

Children - $5 (ages 4 to 11), with paid adults

Ages 3 and under are free with paid adults.

Burgess Grove Play Area Admission

Tickets - $10 per person (ages 2 and up)

Includes: mini maze, corn bins, playground, trike track, haystack mountain, and 2 ride tickets.

Farm Tour Ride

Adults - $6 (ages 3 and up)

Ages 2 and under are free, with paid adult

Halloween Light Show

Tickets - $10 per person (ages 4 and up)

Ages 2 and under free, with paid adult

Combo Tickets – Big Maze Admission & Halloween Light Show

Adult - $17

Youth - $15 (ages 4 to 10)

Ages 3 and under are free with paid adults

For more information visit J. Razz & Tazz Farm

AW SHUCKS FARM

There's a lot to discover at Aw Shucks Farms including a corn maze, pallet maze, fence maze, pumpkins, wagon ride and lots more fun.

Location

3718 Plyler Mill Road, Monroe

Prices

Adults - $11

Kids - $9

Under age 3 - free ( weekends in Fall)

Hours

Sept. 24 – Nov. 14

Friday – 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday – 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Activities

Corn Maze

Pallet Maze and Fence Maze!

Wagon ride

Animal Barn

1800's Train Car

Grain Bin Slide, Bushel Ball, Bouncing Broncos

Hay Bales

Fishing! (Sat 11am-5pm, Sun. 1-5 pm)

Find out more by visiting Aw Shucks Farm!

KALAWI FARM

Enjoy a corn maze, hayride, pumpkins, jump pillow and more at Kalawi Farm.

Location

1515 NC Highway 211, Eagle Springs

Hours

Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Prices

$10 per person (ages 3 through adults)

Find out more by visiting Kalawi Farm

GROSS FARMS

Are you ready to get lost? Try navigating this 10-acre labyrinth! The farm’s 2021 maze consists of three puzzles containing a little more than 4 miles of winding pathways in a 10-acre field of corn. Within each puzzle, there are checkpoints with a different shaped punch at each station. Guests track their progress through the maze by punching a card given to them at the entrance to the maze. Staff and maps are stationed throughout the maze to assist guests.

Location

1606 Pickett Road, Sanford

Hours

Monday – Thursday - Closed to General Public.

Friday - 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (October Only)

Saturday - 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday - 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Prices

An all-access pass for ages 3 and up - $18

Activities

Corn Maze

Pumpkin Patch

Playgrounds Including:

Castle, Train & Boat Playsets

Tire Mountain

John Deere Tricycle Track

Pipe Swings

John Deere Pedal Kart Track

Castle, Train & Boat Playsets Tire Mountain John Deere Tricycle Track Pipe Swings John Deere Pedal Kart Track Tom's Tunnel

Pumpkin Jump

Jump Pad

Hayride

Concession & Picnic Areas

Face Boards

Live Music (when featured)