Explore a corn maze, hayride adventure in North Carolina!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features 2020 corn maze at Kersey Valley Maize Adventure.
It’s that time of year to get lost in a corn maze or to jump into some other kind of fall fun! That’s right fall is in full swing now and there are plenty of farms to check out and take a corn maze, hayride or another kind of adventure.
Here’s a list of corn mazes across North Carolina. You can submit your farm to be featured by sending an email with details to webteam@wfmy.com
KERSEY VALLEY MAIZE ADVENTURE
Kersey Valley is an adventure park with fun activities for families and lots of fall fun!
Location
1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale
Hours
Saturday - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Prices
General Admission - $25.63
Group Rate - $19.22
Senior ages 65 and up - $15.56
Under age 3 – free
Tickets include the Kersey Valley Express train, corn maze, jumping pillows, Super Mega Ride N Slide, pedal carts, cow train, kiddie zip lines, rock wall, bungee trampolines, treehouse village, and dinosaur discovery.
For more information visit Mazie Adventure Activities or to book visit Kersey Valley Maize Adventure
J. RAZZ & TAZZ FARM
Get ready to enjoy fall and all it has to offer at J. Razz & Tazz Farm in Gibsonville. The farm has pumpkins, hayrides, a Halloween light show and a corn maze!
Location
466 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville
Hours
Friday – 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Burgess Grove area closes at dark. The Halloween Light Show and Corn Maze remain open.
Saturday – 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. - Burgess Grove area closes at dark. The Halloween Light Show and Corn Maze remain open.
Sunday – 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Corn Maze and Burgess Grove are open. The Halloween Light Show is closed.
Prices
Big Maze Admission
Adults - $9 (ages 12 & up)
Children - $5 (ages 4 to 11), with paid adults
Ages 3 and under are free with paid adults.
Burgess Grove Play Area Admission
Tickets - $10 per person (ages 2 and up)
Includes: mini maze, corn bins, playground, trike track, haystack mountain, and 2 ride tickets.
Farm Tour Ride
Adults - $6 (ages 3 and up)
Ages 2 and under are free, with paid adult
Halloween Light Show
Tickets - $10 per person (ages 4 and up)
Ages 2 and under free, with paid adult
Combo Tickets – Big Maze Admission & Halloween Light Show
Adult - $17
Youth - $15 (ages 4 to 10)
Ages 3 and under are free with paid adults
For more information visit J. Razz & Tazz Farm
AW SHUCKS FARM
There's a lot to discover at Aw Shucks Farms including a corn maze, pallet maze, fence maze, pumpkins, wagon ride and lots more fun.
Location
3718 Plyler Mill Road, Monroe
Prices
Adults - $11
Kids - $9
Under age 3 - free ( weekends in Fall)
Hours
Sept. 24 – Nov. 14
Friday – 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Saturday – 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Sunday - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Activities
- Corn Maze
- Pallet Maze and Fence Maze!
- Wagon ride
- Animal Barn
- 1800's Train Car
- Grain Bin Slide, Bushel Ball, Bouncing Broncos
- Hay Bales
- Fishing! (Sat 11am-5pm, Sun. 1-5 pm)
Find out more by visiting Aw Shucks Farm!
KALAWI FARM
Enjoy a corn maze, hayride, pumpkins, jump pillow and more at Kalawi Farm.
Location
1515 NC Highway 211, Eagle Springs
Hours
Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Prices
$10 per person (ages 3 through adults)
Find out more by visiting Kalawi Farm
GROSS FARMS
Are you ready to get lost? Try navigating this 10-acre labyrinth! The farm’s 2021 maze consists of three puzzles containing a little more than 4 miles of winding pathways in a 10-acre field of corn. Within each puzzle, there are checkpoints with a different shaped punch at each station. Guests track their progress through the maze by punching a card given to them at the entrance to the maze. Staff and maps are stationed throughout the maze to assist guests.
Location
1606 Pickett Road, Sanford
Hours
Monday – Thursday - Closed to General Public.
Friday - 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (October Only)
Saturday - 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday - 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Prices
An all-access pass for ages 3 and up - $18
Activities
- Corn Maze
- Pumpkin Patch
- Playgrounds Including:
Castle, Train & Boat Playsets
Tire Mountain
John Deere Tricycle Track
Pipe Swings
John Deere Pedal Kart Track
- Tom's Tunnel
- Pumpkin Jump
- Jump Pad
- Hayride
- Concession & Picnic Areas
- Face Boards
- Live Music (when featured)
For more visit Gross Farms