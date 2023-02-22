'We want to end the cycle of violence' | Family Justice Center looking for mentors to help kids impacted by domestic violence

The youth mentors will work with kids once a month and every summer through the Guilford County agency's 'Camp Hope' program.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When kids are stuck in the middle of a domestic violence situation, it can be traumatizing.

Youth mentors are vital to helping them cope with that trauma. Right now, there's a lack of those mentors.

The Guilford County Family Justice Center is hoping to get more young adults involved.

"We want to end the cycle of violence in families," said Child Trauma Specialist Coordinator Hannah Mould.

Mould said once a month and every summer a group of mentors with The Family Justice Center work with kids impacted by domestic violence.

"It gives them a community really a family of other kids who went through similar things and our mentors play a crucial role in helping them have a positive role model to look up to," said Mould.

It's called Camp Hope. She said kids coming from a home with violence and abuse can deal with a lot of issues which makes it essential for a mentor to support them.

"They become a victim themselves or they become an offender themselves when they become older. They may get involved with drug use or violent crimes in their community," said Mould.

The FJC is short of mentors. It's looking for young adult men aged 17 to 25 to join their co-ed team.

"We are really looking for someone who’s just enthusiastic, loves working with kids, willing to be a little bit silly," said Mould.

NC A&T student Kynan Robinson is one of the mentors.

"This is going to be my first full year coming up. I started last year," said Robinson.

Robinson said he's built a strong relationship with the kids and enjoys participating in activities during their summer camps.

"It feels good to be a part of something where you can actually see a difference being made," said Robinson.

The Family Justice Center is looking for five to six more mentors to complete their team.