GREENSBORO (WFMY) - FedEx Ground wants to add more than 55,000 seasonal positions to help with holiday deliveries this year, and Greensboro folks in search of jobs could benefit.

The FedEx Ground facility in Greensboro expects to add more than 1,100 employees for the holidays, according to an email release sent on behalf of FedEx.

The open positions include frontline employees, specifically package handlers.

For more information, check out groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com.

