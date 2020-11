The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a fire on Old Vineyard Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire crews put out a fire Wednesday afternoon in Winston-Salem.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke at an apartment complex just before 5:00 p.m. on Old Vineyard Road.

The Red Cross said people living in six units were affected by the fire. They are working to help them at this time.

There's no word on what started the fire at the apartment complex.