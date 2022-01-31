Fertilizer building ablaze in Winston-Salem

The WSFD is working to contain a business fire that broke out on North Cherry Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire crews are working to put out a fire at a fertilizer plant.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of a building ablaze on Cherry Street Monday evening. Fire officials said someone called around 6:43 p.m. and said they didn't see smoke, but they saw large flames.

In the video tweeted by the WSFD, you can see the Weaver Fertilizer Plant located at 4440 North Cherry Street, being hosed down by an abundance of water. As fire crews pull out the ladder, they're working to put the fire out from above.

Winston-Salem police said the 4400 block of Cherry Street from North Point Boulevard to Indiana Avenue is closed while emergency crews respond to the fire.

INCIDENT ALERT - Structure fire 2400 Block of Cherry Street. Fire attack in progress. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/54NOgxJZxs — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 1, 2022

No one was injured in this incident.

Winston-Salem officials said the business was not open and no employees were in the building at the time of the fire.